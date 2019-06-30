Baby delivered after mother stabbed to death in London

London (CNN) A baby delivered in an emergency procedure is critically ill in hospital after its mother became the latest victim of London's knife crime epidemic.

The 26-year-old woman who was approximately eight months' pregnant suffered fatal stab wounds in the attack and went into cardiac arrest, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, the woman -- named as Kelly Mary Fauvrelle -- died inside a property at Thornton Heath, south London, at about 3:30 a.m.

"This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill," Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said in a statement.

"Our sympathies go out to her devastated family; they are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event."

