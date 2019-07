Brendan McDermid/Reuters Parade participants march while wearing stilts during the New York City Pride March as part of WorldPride on Sunday, June 30. Thousands march in New York for WorldPride

Thousands of people are taking to the New York City streets for the largest LGBTQ celebration in the world. It's the first time WorldPride is being held in the US and organizers expect about 115,000 people to attend.

The march coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, considered the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.