(CNN) A man is believed to have dropped to his death from a plane flying over London, after his body was discovered in a residential garden on Sunday.

The man appeared to have been a stowaway, who fell from the landing gear compartment of a Kenya Airways plane on approach to Heathrow airport, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday.

"Police were called at 15:39hrs (10:39 ET) on Sunday, 30 June to a residential address in Offerton Road, Clapham after a body was discovered in a garden," the police statement read.

"Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service. The body of a person, believed to be a man (age unknown) was found. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course. Police are working to establish the man's identity," it continued.

A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment once the place touched down at Heathrow, the police said.

