Brexit Party MEPs turn backs during European anthem

(CNN) Brexit Party MEPs caused outrage at the opening session of the European Parliament by turning their backs as the European Union anthem was played.

Video footage shows the party's 29 MEPs turning around in a coordinated maneuver as musicians play the "Anthem of Europe," which is based on Beethoven's "Ode to Joy."

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, rebuked the MEPs after the incident in Strasbourg, France.

A spokesman for Tajani told CNN that even if people disagree with the European Union, turning away for the anthem shows a "lack of respect."

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage had earlier promised his MEPs would be "cheerfully defiant."

Other political figures also weighed in on the controversy.