(CNN) The German captain of a rescue ship, who was arrested for forcing her vessel into an Italian port with dozens of migrants aboard, will be released without charge, Italy's ANSA news agency reported.

An Italian judge ruled on Tuesday that Carola Rackete had not broken the law when she refused to obey warships attempting to keep her away from docking on the Italian island of Lampedusa last weekend.

Rackete defied an order from Rome that blocks migrant ships from coming ashore when she brought 40 migrants aboard the Sea-Watch vessel into port.

"We are relieved our captain is free!" German charity Sea-Watch said in a post on Twitter. "There were no grounds to keep her arrested, as here only 'wrongdoing' was to enforce human rights on the Mediterranean and to take responsibility where none of the European governments did."

The judge's decision was a blow to Italy's populist Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, who had called Rackete's move an "act of war."

