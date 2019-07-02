EU picks women for top jobs after marathon negotiations

(CNN) European leaders have agreed to give two of the top four EU jobs to women, after a marathon series of negotiations that had appeared deadlocked.

German defense minister Ursula Von Der Leyen has been proposed as candidate for president of the European Commission, and International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde has been nominated for the presidency of the European Central Bank.

Outgoing European Council president Donald Tusk called the appointments "a perfect gender balance."

Von Der Leyen's role must be confirmed by a vote in the European Parliament. If elected, she would be the first woman to lead the European Commission. Lagarde will be the first woman to head the bloc's central bank.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has been elected as the new president of the European Council, to replace Tusk.

