Walkers rushed to hospital after bee attack

(CNN) Two people out for a walk in southern France Tuesday were rushed to hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees.

The attack took place as the pair walked a path near Le Brignon, in the Haute-Loire department, according to Jonathan Harris, deputy mayor of Le Brignon.

A 70-year-old man became unconscious after the attack, and a 52-year-old woman also received emergency treatment, Harris said.

The deputy mayor said the man was taken to hospital in a "sticky situation," but there had since been good news on his condition.

"It seems to be going alright at the moment, the gendarmes informed me of that this morning," Harris said.

Read More