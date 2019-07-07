US World Cup win proves women should be paid the same as men, team says

(CNN) The US Women's National Team sealed the deal with its fourth stunning victory Sunday at the World Cup, but the players are still fighting another battle back home.

The soccer team's 2-0 victory against the Netherlands proved that the US women are still at the top of the game -- and, the athletes say, that they should be paid as equal to men.

"At this moment of tremendous pride for America, the sad equation remains all too clear, and Americans won't stand for it anymore. These athletes generate more revenue and garner higher TV ratings but get paid less simply because they are women," said Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the US Women's National Team Players Association.

"It is time for the Federation to correct this disparity once and for all."

In March, 28 members of the USWNT sued the US Soccer Federation for allegedly discriminating by paying the women less than members of the men's national team "for substantially equal work and by denying them at least equal playing, training, and travel conditions; equal promotion of their games; equal support and development for their games; and other terms and conditions of employment equal to the MNT."

