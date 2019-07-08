American scientist has been missing on Greek island for six days

(CNN) Greek authorities are hunting for an American scientist who has gone missing on the island of Crete and was last seen six days ago.

Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University in Germany, was attending a conference at the Orthodox Academy in northwest Crete, where she was seen on July 2.

She is believed to have gone for a run when she went missing, according to a Facebook page called "Searching for Suzanne," which was set up by her family.

All of Eaton's belongings remain in her room, including her passport, wallet, phone, cash and cycling shoes. However, her running shoes are missing, according to the page.

"Due to the rough terrain and extreme heat, we believe the most likely possibility is that Suzanne may have either become overheated and looked for shade or that she may have fallen," a post on the Facebook page says.

