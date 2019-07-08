The winner of the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby will take home $1 million

(CNN) One of Major League Baseball's showcase events is nearly here, with the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby taking place Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

And for the first time ever, the top prize for the winner will be $1 million.

The Home Run Derby pits some of the league's top sluggers against one another as they see who can hit the most home runs. The players compete in pairs in a three-round, single-elimination bracket.

Last year, the total prize pool for the home run derby was only $525,000, with the winner taking home $125,000. This year, nearly $2 million was added to the pot. With $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool going to the winner, expect the competition to be more fierce with significantly more money on the line.

Eight players are participating in the derby: Josh Bell, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Joc Pederson, Pete Alonso, Carlos Santana, Matt Chapman, Alex Bregman and Ronald Acuna.

