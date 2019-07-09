American scientist who went missing on Greek island found dead

(CNN) The body of an American scientist who went missing on the Greek island of Crete a week ago has been found, according to her employer.

Suzanne Eaton, 59, had been attending a conference at the Orthodox Academy in northwest Crete, when she is believed to have disappeared during a run on July 2.

Greek police found her body on Monday evening, according to the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University in Germany, where she worked as a biologist.

Local authorities "have not yet completed their investigation regarding the events that may have transpired" on the afternoon Eaton went missing, the institute said in a statement.

"We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event," it added. "Suzanne was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all."

