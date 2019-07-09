Olympic swimmer saves drowning man in Sardinia

(CNN) Former world champion and Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini saved the life of a man who was drowning off a Sardinian beach, according to an eyewitness.

The bather got into trouble while attempting to chase a swan float that had been carried away by the wind, Marco Bencivenga, a newspaper director holidaying on the Italian island, told CNN.

The man's friends saw that he needed help and began shouting and waving to get the attention of lifeguards, who rushed to deploy a rescue boat.

But Magnini, who was bathing nearby, was closer and quickly reached the struggling swimmer, keeping his head above the water until lifeguards arrived, said Bencivenga.

Magnini, who retired from professional swimming in 2017, is an Olympic bronze medalist, and won 100 meter freestyle golds at the 2005 and 2007 world championships.

