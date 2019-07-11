Good news, Pistons fans: The Palace of Auburn Hills is auctioning off thousands of items

(CNN) Are you a Detroit Pistons fan and want to own a piece of team history? Well, you're in luck.

The Palace of Auburn Hills, the NBA team's home from 1988 to 2017, is auctioning off thousands of items. Whether it's seats or team memorabilia, there are over 3,000 items available in the online auction

The arena was part of some of the most memorable Pistons moments. The team has won three titles, all of them during its tenure at the Palace of Auburn Hills. There were back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990, and the latest came with an upset of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004.

Of course, the Palace is also a part of one of the most infamous moments in NBA history. In what became known as "the Malice at the Palace," players from the Pistons and the Indiana Pacers brawled before some fought with fans in November 2004.