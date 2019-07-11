(CNN) Former NFL defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth has put out a message for help.

"I'm in dire need of a kidney," the former NFL All-Pro said Wednesday in an Instagram post that shows him in a hospital bed.

Haynesworth, 38, said he has been battling kidney disease for a few years. His kidneys failed him on Sunday, Haynesworth said in the social media post.

"It's hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season(s) in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me," he wrote.

Two brain aneurysms in 2014 nearly killed Haynesworth, he revealed in 2016.

Read More