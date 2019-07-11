Tommy Robinson, UK far-right figurehead, jailed for contempt of court

London (CNN) British far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson has been given a nine-month jail sentence after being found in contempt of court for live-streaming footage of defendants in a 2018 criminal trial.

Last week, two senior High Court judges at London's Old Bailey found Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon , in breach of a reporting ban. He was sentenced on Thursday.

Robinson's supporters, including right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins, awaited the verdict outside the court. The crowd held up Union Jack flags and protested in anger when the sentence was announced.

Tommy Robinson's supporters protest outside London's Old Bailey after the far-right activist was sentenced to nine months in prison for contempt of court.

During his trial last week, the 36-year-old founder of the anti-immigration, anti-Muslim English Defence League (EDL) denied wrongdoing, saying that the information he referred to was already in the public domain and he did not believe he had breached reporting restrictions, Britain's Press Association reported.

Prior to his sentencing, Robinson made a video that was published on the right-wing conspiracy theory website Infowars, in which he begged the US President Donald Trump to grant him and his family political asylum.

Read More