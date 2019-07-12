How Tony Jacklin hijacked my mom's wedding

(CNN) Tony Jacklin is a hero. I think every golf fan in Europe would agree with that.

He's a two-time major winner, the first man ever to hold both the Open Championship and the US Open at the same time and before Tony came along, the Ryder Cup was a biennial reminder of America's golfing supremacy.

Everything changed, though, when he helped expand the Britain and Ireland team to become European, first captaining them in 1983. He inspired them to challenge the USA, establishing a winning mentality that has continued -- almost uninterrupted -- ever since.

Before his captaincy, the Americans had won it on 20 occasions out of 24; since then, Europe has won or tied it a dozen times out of 18.

As a result, the Ryder Cup is one of my favorite sports events, but I am just a little conflicted.

