(CNN) Josh Norman has been a busy guy this offseason.

In his latest adventure, the Washington cornerback was seen running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain -- and leaping as well.

A Single Picture can say a Thousand words in 1! with that being said, This picture does that number NO JUSTICE. I would start with 💯THOUSAND!!!! as the basement floor! & Elevate from there. 🇪🇸 #Feedingthespiritthatliesinthedepths#OneoftheGreatestdayeverinmylifetime pic.twitter.com/d67pnSU4R1 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) July 10, 2019

Video posted to Norman's Instagram story shows him inside a bullring, with people looking on in astonishment as he jumps over a bull.

The crowd cheered -- and perhaps the bull was impressed as well, turning around to see Norman nail the landing.

The first bull run of the 2019 San Fermin festival on Sunday left at least three people gored. And while it's doubtful that Norman's employers approve of his thrill-seeking, Norman fulfilled one of his dreams.

