(CNN) There's been yet another massive shift in the NBA landscape.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN , the Oklahoma City Thunder is trading Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, two first-round picks and the right to swap two more first-rounders.

The move reunites Westbrook with James Harden, with whom he played at Oklahoma City for three seasons. With the move, the Rockets' back court has now won two of the past three league MVPs (Harden in 2018 and Westbrook in 2017).

Not too long ago, a move like this would have been unthinkable. But when Paul George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers to join forces with Kawhi Leonard on July 10, Oklahoma City shifted to rebuild mode and forced them to part ways with the face of the franchise.

In their trades so far this offseason, Oklahoma City has compiled eight first-round picks since the NBA draft.

Read More