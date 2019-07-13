Emily Hartridge, popular YouTube personality, dies at 35

(CNN) YouTube personality Emily Hartridge died Friday, according to an announcement made on her official Instagram account.

"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the post read. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."