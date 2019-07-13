Breaking News

    Duchesses Meghan and Catherine set to attend Wimbledon final

    By Bianca Britton, CNN

    Updated 0942 GMT (1742 HKT) July 13, 2019

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, (left) watching Serena Williams at Wimbledon last week.
    London (CNN)Duchesses Meghan and Catherine are expected to attend Wimbledon on Saturday to watch Serena Williams chase her 24th grand slam title in the women's singles final against Simona Halep.

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge will watch the clash from the Royal Box, Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency reported.
    Williams is a close friend of the former actress and attended Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding last year. She also co-hosted a lavish baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex in New York City earlier this year before the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
      US tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at Prince Harry and Meghan&#39;s wedding.
      It'll be both Catherine's and Meghan's second visit to Wimbledon this year after the Duchess of Cambridge watched Roger Federer at Centre Court last week and the Duchess of Sussex watched Williams in her second-round match against Kaja Juvan.
