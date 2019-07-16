Thousands evacuated as forest fire bears down on Croatia music festival

(CNN) Thousands of people had to be evacuated from a music festival in Croatia after a forest fire erupted near the venue, forcing the cancellation of acts including the US rapper Tyga.

Footage posted by attendees on social media showed a massive blaze near Zrce beach on the Island of Pag, where the Fresh Island hip-hop festival was ongoing.

Ohhh at least I got to enjoy #freshisland ... pic.twitter.com/WZ5hVHPOMy — seb (@shh360) July 16, 2019

The festival's Facebook page put out a statement in the early hours of Tuesday to say the night's performances had been paused "under instruction from the police and fire services as a safety precaution."

Fans were escorted to a nearby parking area to wait for shuttle buses to transport them to the town of Novalja.

"They are saying I can't perform," tweeted the British rapper Not3s, who, along with Tyga, was due to take to the Papaya Club stage on Monday night. "I'm backstage been here since 12:30am........"

Read More