Breaking News

French beaches closed due to toxic algae bloom linked to two deaths

By Jack Guy and Antoine Crouin, CNN

Updated 1624 GMT (0024 HKT) July 16, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Beaches in the Britanny region have been closed due to concerns over the algae.
Beaches in the Britanny region have been closed due to concerns over the algae.

(CNN)Six beaches around Saint-Brieuc in the French region of Brittany have been closed to the public due to unmanageable quantities of sea lettuce, which local campaign groups say may be linked to two recent deaths in the area.

On July 6 an 18-year-old oyster farmer was found dead in nearby Morlaix Bay and initial tests showed that he may have drowned, according to the local prosecutor's office.
However local campaign group Halte aux Marée Vertes claims that the victim may have been poisoned by hydrogen sulphide, a toxic gas released as the sea lettuce decomposes, reports CNN affiliate BFMTV.
    A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office told CNN that there are concerns over the algae and its potential effects, but he will wait until the results of ongoing tests on the victim are released before discussing more specific information.
    Algae blooms are increasing in size due to climate change, according to one expert.
    Algae blooms are increasing in size due to climate change, according to one expert.
    The recent death of a 70-year-old man in Douarnenez Bay raised similar concerns, according to Jean Hascoet, a member of the NGO Eau et Rivières, which has petitioned authorities to investigate both incidents.
    Record-breaking seaweed bloom stretches from West Africa to Mexico
    Record-breaking seaweed bloom stretches from West Africa to Mexico
    Read More
    Hascoet told CNN that authorities need to do more to investigate the cause of death when people die in areas where the sea lettuce, or ulva lactuca, is present.
    "There are 600 deaths per year related to swimming, so we don't say that every time it's because of algae, but we're angry because it's a hidden phenomenon," he said.
    "We ask that every time someone dies, we need an investigation."
    Anniet Laverman, a microbiology researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) explained that more of the plants are observed in areas where there is a lot of human activity, including agriculture and the disposal of waste water in the sea.
    Sea lettuce, or ulva lactuca, is a growing problem in Brittany.
    Sea lettuce, or ulva lactuca, is a growing problem in Brittany.
    "Algae when they are alive, they are plants and they do not