How Britain's love affair with trains ran out of steam

London (CNN) Britain has a love-hate relationship with its railways. The Victorians pioneered the country's modern rail system, which has inspired children's stories from Paddington Bear to Thomas the Tank Engine, and the beloved InterCity 125 train holds the world speed record for a passenger-carrying diesel.

But the current setup is plagued by high fares, delays and overcrowding, and it's getting harder to find private companies who want to bid for the right to run services.

So bad was the disruption caused by changes to last summer's timetable , that the government was prompted to launch a major review of the UK railway system.

On Tuesday, the man tasked with drawing up a blueprint to overhaul the railways -- former British Airways chief executive, Keith Williams -- said the network needed someone at the helm who was independent from the government.

