The Open: Return to Northern Ireland 'beyond realms of possibility'

(CNN) Not so long ago the notion of staging a huge sporting event such as the Open Championship in a land infamous for bloodshed and violence was unthinkable.

"It was beyond the realms of possibility. It was just never going to happen," said Northern Ireland golfer Darren Clarke, a Portrush resident and Open champion in 2011.

"Portrush had always been on the R&A's radar as a wonderful golf course," said Peter Dawson, the former chief executive of the R&A, the Open organizer.

"Time went by and for all sorts of obvious reasons, it was difficult to bring big events to Northern Ireland."

Read More