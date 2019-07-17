Breaking News

    The Open: Return to Northern Ireland 'beyond realms of possibility'

    By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

    Updated 1741 GMT (0141 HKT) July 17, 2019

    Tiger Woods is among the field for the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
    (CNN)Not so long ago the notion of staging a huge sporting event such as the Open Championship in a land infamous for bloodshed and violence was unthinkable.

    The political and social situation during the period known as the "Troubles" in Northern Ireland made it just too difficult and too dangerous.
    "It was beyond the realms of possibility. It was just never going to happen," said Northern Ireland golfer Darren Clarke, a Portrush resident and Open champion in 2011.
      "Portrush had always been on the R&A's radar as a wonderful golf course," said Peter Dawson, the former chief executive of the R&A, the Open organizer.
      "Time went by and for all sorts of obvious reasons, it was difficult to bring big events to Northern Ireland."
      But the peace that has existed across the province since the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 shifted thoughts back to staging the world's oldest major for the first time since 1951.
      Now, 68 years later, Royal Portrush on Northern Ireland's north coast is back on the tournament's rotation of 10 courses in England and Scotland and is set to host the 148th Open Championship, which starts Thursday.
      Portrush resident Darren Clarke won the Open in 2011.
      'Proud'

      The peace accord, and the staging of the 2012 Irish Open, which attracted 130,000 visitors to the club, opened the R&A's eyes to the possibilities of staging the Open in Northern Ireland.