(CNN)Briton Duncan Scott reignited an ongoing feud in the world of swimming by refusing to share the podium with controversial Chinese star Sun Yang.
Scott initially finished joint fourth in the 200m freestyle final at the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in South Korea on Tuesday but was moved into third after race winner Danas Rapsys was disqualified for a false start.
This meant Sun, who had initially finished second, was moved into first place.
Sun had received a three-month ban after testing positive for a banned substance in 2014, and is facing renewed allegations, according to ABC.
This has prompted rivals to protest against his ability to compete in the championships leading to Scott refusing to pose for pictures with the rest of the medalists.
His decision prompted and angry reaction from Sun who is heard calling Scott a "loser" before referring to himself as "a winner" as the pair walk away from the medal ceremony.
Earlier this week, Australian swimmer Mack Horton also refused to share the podium with Sun and has labeled the swimming sensation a "drug cheat" in 2016.
It now appears Horton has support from within the swimming community with Scott declaring he was "Team Mack".
"If [Sun] can't respect our sport then why should I respect him?," said Scott, according to the BBC.
"I think a lot of people, everyone in swimming, got behind what Mack did. Hopefully this will happen in more events."
According to Chinese state media CGTN, Sun had accused Horton of disrespecting China after his protest on Sunday.
On Monday, the competition organizers said they had decided to send a warning letter to both Horton and the sport's national governing body, Swimming Australia.
