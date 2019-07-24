England bowled out for 85 as Ireland stuns hosts at Lord's

(CNN) From World Cup glory to utter humiliation in the space of 10 days.

For England cricket fans, it all felt strangely nostalgic -- a brutal reminder of a team's seeming ability to yo-yo from the sublime to the ridiculous with unerring regularity. For Ireland, playing its first ever Test match at Lord's, this was beyond the realms of any fantasy.

On July 14, England's players danced across the Lord's turf in jubilation, holding the World Cup aloft after its astonishing victory over New Zealand.

That day, one of the most dramatic in English sport, will live long in the memory. Wednesday's performance, albeit in a different format of the game, will also long be remembered, though for very different reasons.

On a steaming hot day in London, Ireland made sure England's players returned to earth with an almighty bump, bowling it out for just 85 on the first morning of the four-day Test match.

