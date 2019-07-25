Arsenal's Mesut Özil and Sead Kolašinac reportedly victims of attempted robbery

(CNN) Two Arsenal Football Club players appear to have been subject to an attempted robbery in London on Thursday.

A video on social media purports to show Mesut Özil and Sead Kolašinac being approached by would-be robbers. CNN has not been able to independently authenticate the video.

When asked to comment on the incident, an Arsenal spokesman said only that "Both Mesut and Sead are fine."

London's Metropolitan Police Service released an incident report detailing an attempted robbery, but is not releasing the names of the victims. No arrests have been made and Met Police continue to investigate.

Suspects on a motorbike attempted to rob a man who was driving a car Thursday evening, the incident report said. The driver of that car, along with a passenger, were able to get away unharmed.

