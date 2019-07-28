(CNN)Dalilah Muhammad shattered a 16-year-old record in 400 meter hurdles at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Iowa Sunday.
Muhammad, an Olympic gold medalist, finished the race with a time of 52.20 seconds, according to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). She was 0.14 seconds faster than the previous record set in 2003 by Yuliya Pechonkina, the IAAF said.
Muhammad's record is pending, though, because of ratification procedures to confirm the record was officially broken, the IAAF said.
A hurdles specialist, the 29-year-old ran at the University of Southern California and is sponsored by Nike, according to USA Track and Field's website. She won the gold medal in the 400 meter hurdles during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As a high school student, she won the 2007 IAAF World Youth title, according to her profile on Team USA's website.