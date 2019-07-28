(CNN) Egan Bernal was crowned as the first Colombian to win the Tour de France and the youngest in more than a century after safely negotiating the 21st and final stage into Paris Sunday

The 22-year-old Team Ineos rider finished in the main peloton in a stage won by Caleb Ewan in a frantic sprint finish along the Champs Elysees, the third victory on the race for the Australian.

It was a thrilling conclusion to one of the closest races in recent Tour history, with Bernal's victory in doubt until the penultimate stage in the Alps on Saturday.

He succeeds teammate Geraint Thomas, who finished second, one minute 11 seconds behind, as champion, breaking a run of four straight British wins in cycling's most famous race.

Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) completed the podium, a further 20 seconds adrift.

