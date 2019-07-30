Prince Harry says he is only having two children "maximum" for the sake of the planet

(CNN) Prince Harry has said he plans to have two children at the most, as he revealed his increasing concerns for the future of the Earth.

As he and Goodall discussed the world's dwindling resources, Harry said: "What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying."

Harry acknowledged his attitude towards the planet had changed after the arrival of baby Archie in May.

"I view it differently now, without question," he said. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children."

