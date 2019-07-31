Miami Dolphins great and Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti is dead at 78

(CNN) Nick Buoniconti, an undersized linebacker who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in NFL history, died Tuesday. He was 78.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Nick Buoniconti. pic.twitter.com/kcgtLRWzo7 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 31, 2019

"Today, with a heavy heart and profound sorrow, my family and the entire Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and Buoniconti Fund community mourn the loss of a man who was truly larger than life, my father, NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti," Marc Buoniconti said on the Miami Project website.

"My dad has been my hero and represents what I have always aspired to be; a leader, a mentor and a champion. He selflessly gave all to football, to his family and to those who are less fortunate. He made a promise to me that turned into a revolution in paralysis research. We can best honor his dedication and endless commitment by continuing with our work until that promise is fulfilled and a cure is found."

It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of our founder and leader, Nicholas A. Buoniconti 1940-2019. He surely leaves a legacy of greatness. https://t.co/n8aqPnQYN1 pic.twitter.com/YlgTqsNziC — The Buoniconti Fund (@BuonicontiFund) July 31, 2019

The cause of death wasn't announced. Buoniconti had previously been diagnosed with dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE. The brain disease is caused by repeated head injuries and has been increasingly diagnosed in recent years among former football players.

