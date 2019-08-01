Breaking News

The Netherlands has introduced a 'burqa ban' -- but its enforcement is in doubt

By Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 1050 GMT (1850 HKT) August 1, 2019

The ban on face coverings came into force on August 1.
(CNN)A "burqa ban" came into force in the Netherlands Thursday, but there are doubts over whether it will be applied in practice.

The legislation applies to all face-covering clothing on public transport and in schools, hospitals and government buildings, according to a police statement. However, it does not apply to public streets.
It covers the burqa and the niqab, as well as motor helmets and ski masks, with offenders subject to a 150 euro ($166) fine. But it does not include headscarves, as the face is still visible.
    Police guidance says that staff at government institutions or on public transport are responsible for addressing those who flout the ban and requesting they remove the face covering, or leave the premises.
    However spokespeople for the affected sectors have said they will not take responsibility.
    Read More
    Burqa, hijab, niqab: What&#39;s what?
    &lt;strong&gt;Hijab:&lt;/strong&gt; The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
    &lt;strong&gt;Burkini:&lt;/strong&gt; The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
    &lt;strong&gt;Burqa:&lt;/strong&gt; This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
    &lt;strong&gt;Niqab: &lt;/strong&gt;The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
    &lt;strong&gt;Chador:&lt;/strong&gt; The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.