Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted by John Coughlin

"What happened to Ashley should not happen to anyone, period," US Figure Skating spokeswoman Barbara Reichert said in a statement to CNN on Thursday.

"Ashley is incredibly strong; not just to have the courage to come forward with her story, but to share her experience publicly to help others.

"Ashley recently spoke at US Figure Skating athlete safety seminars and her experience and message of empowerment had a profound impact on skaters and their parents.

"Further, Ashley's perspective has helped us expand the scope of our athlete safety initiatives and education and words cannot express how much we appreciate her sharing her story with our members."

Wagner won bronze for the US in the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games and was a US national champion in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

"Over the past few months, as I decided to tell this story, I wrestled with using John's name," Wagner, now 28 and retired from the sport, wrote.

"He was a prominent figure skater who died by suicide in January, and so I fully understand the issues with naming him. But a name can shape so much of how my story is perceived. Without it, I know people will question my credibility."

#MeToo movement

Wagner said that she was in Colorado Springs, Colorado in June 2008, attending a figure skating camp, and she attended a party with friends at a house.

She wrote that it was her first time at a party and the first time she tried alcohol. Later, she said, no one was able to drive her back to the hotel where she was staying, so she and other girls spent the night.

"It felt safe," Wagner said. "My friends were there. I was offered up a bed and didn't think twice about taking it, and soon drifted off to sleep."

It was in the middle of the night, Wagner says, when Coughlin sexually assaulted her.

"I thought he just wanted a place to sleep," Wagner said. "But then he started kissing my neck. I pretended to be deep asleep, hoping he would stop. He didn't.

"When his hands started to wander, when he started touching me, groping my body, I tried to shift around so that he would think I was waking up and would stop. He didn't."

As it continued, Wagner said she pulled away and told him to stop, which she says he did.

"In 2008, I didn't have the knowledge and empowerment that came with the #MeToo movement," Wagner said. "No one had explained consent to me. Something that was so ambiguous then is very clear now. I was sexually assaulted."