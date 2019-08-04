Teen arrested after child 'fell from height' at London's Tate Modern gallery

(CNN) A teenager has been arrested after a child "fell from height" at the Tate Modern gallery in central London, the city's Metropolitan Police said.

The child has been taken to hospital by helicopter. "We await an update on his condition," the Metropolitan Police said in the statement, posted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The police said a teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Visitors to the gallery reported on social media that the landmark building, on the south bank of the Thames, has been locked down as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story.