    A Belgian cyclist dies after crashing in the Tour de Poland

    By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

    Updated 0724 GMT (1524 HKT) August 6, 2019

    Bjorg Lambrecht of Belgium was an up and coming star in the cycling world.
    (CNN)Tragedy struck the Tour de Poland on Monday, when cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died after a crash.

    According to his team, Lotto-Soudal, 22-year-old Lambrecht crashed on the third stage of the race between Chorzów and Zabrze and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
    Lambrecht, a native of Belgium, had been looking forward to the race and shared his excitement in a video shortly before the event.
      "I hope I have a good condition to make some good results for me and the team," he said.
      Lambrecht went pro in 2018 when he joined Lotto-Soudal and was considered up and coming talent in the cycling world.
      The Tour de Poland is a seven-day race that usually covers between 600 and 700 miles. It's part of the men's World Tour for cycling, which also includes the Tour de France.