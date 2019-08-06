Missing teen Nora Quoirin was abducted from a Malaysia resort, her parents say

(CNN) The family of missing teenager Nora Quoirin, who vanished from a remote resort in Malaysia on Sunday, say they believe the 15-year-old Londoner was abducted.

Quoirin's parents say they found her bedroom empty and a window open on Sunday morning.

The teenager has a learning disability and her parents said they have "no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost."

Malaysian police, who are leading a large search operation in the surrounding jungle, have not ruled out an abduction. But they have said there are no initial signs of foul play, according to the UK Press Association (PA).

Quoirin's family, however, insisted that she would not have left her bedroom herself.

Read More