(CNN) There were emotional scenes during the Tour de Pologne's fourth stage as the cycling world paid tribute to Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, who died following a crash in the race earlier this week.

Fellow cyclists wore black arm-bands and observed a minute's silence at the start line on Tuesday as competitive racing was neutralized for the day.

The race fell silent again as riders stopped at the same distance that the crash occurred the day before as spectators lined the route with banners commemorating the 22-year-old.

The stage distance was also reduced by race organizers as Lambrecht's Lotto-Soudal teammates crossed the finish line together, ahead of the peloton.

"It was a strange day, a day of mourning. Yesterday, we discussed until late about what to do today, how to mark the death of Bjorg Lambrecht," race director Czeslaw Lang said Tuesday.

