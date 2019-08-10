Breaking News

Police say a YouTuber is missing. Her boyfriend says she's 'safe and well'

By Emily Dixon, CNN

Updated 1329 GMT (2129 HKT) August 10, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Marina Joyce was last seen on July 31, London police said.
Marina Joyce was last seen on July 31, London police said.

(CNN)London police have called for help in finding Marina Joyce, a 22-year-old YouTuber who sparked the global hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce in 2016 after viewers became concerned about her online behavior.

Joyce, who lives in the North London borough of Haringey, was last seen on July 31 and reported missing on August 7, local police tweeted Friday.
Her boyfriend, however, appeared to contest the missing report. Brandon Mehmed, also a YouTuber, tweeted: "Everything is being dealt with in a professional manner. Please don't worry about her as she is safe and well (you have my word for that)."
    Mehmed continued: "Also everyone who thinks I'm acting "suspicious" are only misinformed and don't know me at allll."
    London's Metropolitan Police told CNN they had no further comment.
    Read More
    Joyce, who has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, began trending on Twitter in July 2016, after her videos and social media posts alarmed fans. After sharing a video promoting a dress collection, in which she appeared nervous and distracted, some began to speculate that she had been kidnapped and forced to film the video.
    YouTube star&#39;s videos prompt kidnap fears
    YouTube star's videos prompt kidnap fears
    The hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce was shared over 3 million times before Joyce tweeted that she was "TOTALLY fine." In a YouTube video the following year, she told her viewers: "I simply don't want you to believe any of the conspiracy theories because none of them are true."
      Joyce explained that she had depression, and was experiencing "one of the most horrible times of (her) life" when her behavior worried fans.
      The most recent video on her YouTube channel, titled, "HOW I CARE FOR MY HAIR," was uploaded on June 21.