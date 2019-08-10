Police say a YouTuber is missing. Her boyfriend says she's 'safe and well'

(CNN) London police have called for help in finding Marina Joyce, a 22-year-old YouTuber who sparked the global hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce in 2016 after viewers became concerned about her online behavior.

Joyce, who lives in the North London borough of Haringey, was last seen on July 31 and reported missing on August 7, local police tweeted Friday.

Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey? Last seen on 31Jul and reported missing to police on 7Aug. Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info. pic.twitter.com/NsosGyIw70 — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) August 9, 2019

Her boyfriend , however, appeared to contest the missing report. Brandon Mehmed, also a YouTuber, tweeted : "Everything is being dealt with in a professional manner. Please don't worry about her as she is safe and well (you have my word for that)."

Mehmed continued: "Also everyone who thinks I'm acting "suspicious" are only misinformed and don't know me at allll."

London's Metropolitan Police told CNN they had no further comment.

