Suspected mosque shooter arrives in court with two black eyes

Oslo, Norway (CNN) The man accused of opening fire in a Norwegian mosque over the weekend appeared in court on Monday with two black eyes and wounds to his face and neck.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Philip Manshaus by Norway's public service broadcaster NRK, appeared in court on charges of murder and terrorism.

Oslo District Police Attorney Paal-Fredrik Hjort Kraby told CNN that they are aware that his name was published on state media but they would not confirm it to CNN. The suspect's attorney would not confirm his name either.

Prosecutors will ask for Manshaus to be imprisoned for four weeks, with full isolation, as well as letter, visitor and media bans, according to a statement released by police on Monday,

"The prosecution will request closed doors to the prison meeting for the sake of danger of forfeiture, as the investigation is at an early stage and the accused has not provided an explanation to the police," the statement said.

