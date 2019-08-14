(CNN) A widely-condemned video that shows a Russian riot police officer punching a woman in the stomach on the day of a sanctioned protest for free elections will be investigated by authorities, state-run media in the country has reported.

Footage shows the woman, Daria Sosnovskaya, being detained by two officers at a Moscow rally on Saturday, before one of them punches her and causes her to fall backwards.

She then struggles with officers as she is forced into a police vehicle, the video shows.

The clip has been viewed more than four million times on social media and has caused outrage in Russia. It will now be examined by the country's Investigative Committee -- the main federal investigative body in the country -- Sosnovskaya's lawyer told Russian state news agency TASS after filing a grievance.

Мент бьет кулаком в живот девушке. pic.twitter.com/vhHZUix8UV — Ян Кателевский (@ya_YANson) August 10, 2019

In an interview with AFP, Sosnovskaya'slawyer said his client was "supposed to be hospitalized but she refused to, although she received a medical statement confirming that she had gotten a concussion so she can't show up in court now because she feels really bad."

Read More