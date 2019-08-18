(CNN) Three people are dead and several seriously injured after riots Saturday night between fans of rival football clubs in Honduras.

The derby match in the capital city Tegucigalpa between Motagua and Olimpia -- bitter opponents -- turned ugly after the bus carrying members of the Motagua team was attacked ahead of the match at the national stadium.

The bus was pelted with stones and other missiles, leaving three players, former Celtic star Emilio Izaguirre, Jonathan Rougier and Roberto Moreira needing hospital treatment for facial wounds.

"Bottles, stones were thrown at us and the players threw themselves on the floor screaming," Motagua coach Diego Vasquez was quoted in local media.

😡 Reprochable y lamentable



📍 La barra Ulta Fiel, atacó el bus de nuestro equipo cuando iba en camino al estadio nacional y varios de nuestros jugadores fueron herido por los vidrios, esto tiene que ser sancionado duramente por las autoridades correspondientes pic.twitter.com/VuaE1gQvUB — Fútbol Club Motagua (@MOTAGUAcom) August 18, 2019

Following the incident, the match was canceled, but several thousand fans were already inside the stadium when the decision was made, sparking frantic scenes with many being affected by tear gas fired by local police as they exited.

Read More