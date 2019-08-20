Maurizio Sarri diagnosed with pneumonia, in doubt for season opener

(CNN) Newly appointed Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is likely to miss the Serie A champion's opening game of the season.

Sarri was at Juventus' training center on Monday but his condition meant he took no part in the day's operations.

Maurizio Sarri celebrates with the Europa League Trophy following Chelsea's Europa League Final victory over Arsenal at Baku last season.

In June, Sarri confessed to smoking 60 cigarettes a day. "I don't particularly feel the need to smoke during games," he told Football Italia . "But straight afterwards it really is necessary."

Juventus, chasing a ninth consecutive domestic league title, kicks off its campaign at Parma on Saturday but might be without its new manager who replaced fellow Italian Max Allegri over the summer.

Sarri returned to Italy after a single season in England where he steered Chelsea to third in the Premier League and lifted the Europa League after beating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku.

Despite the seemingly impressive debut season in England, Sarri was lured back to his homeland where he last managed in 2018 having taken his native Napoli to second in the league. He was replaced at Stamford Bridge by former Blues midfielder Frank Lampard.