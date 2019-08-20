(CNN) A Vietnamese boy who was found stuffed into a suitcase after being smuggled into the UK has written a letter thanking Britain for giving him a home.

Phong, then aged 16, was discovered in a life-threatening condition last year at the English port of Dover, a main entry point for vehicles crossing the English Channel.

He had been placed in a suitcase and stowed in the back of a car, and was rushed to hospital before being placed in a foster home. The driver of the car was jailed for 18 months for people smuggling.

"Dear England, I'm writing a letter to tell you what a difference you have made to my life. You have saved my life. You have given me a family and a home," Phong said in his message , which was released by local authorities in Kent.

"When I came to the UK, when I woke up in the hospital I was very scared and panic. I don't know where I am, what happen to me, I hurt all over my body and couldn't eat. I could only use my neck and fingers just a little bit."

Read More