Rapper Booba's video crew attacked with guns and iron bars

(CNN) A group of people working on a music video for French rapper Booba have been attacked in a suburb of Paris.

The attack involved a shooting, according to the mayor's office in Aulnay-sous-Bois, the suburb in northeastern Paris where the attack took place.

Booba, 42, is one of France's best-known rappers and is currently filming a video for his song "Glaive," which means "sword" in English.

Several people were injured in the attack, which involved guns, baseball bats and iron bars, according to the AFP news agency.

A gang of around 15 people arrived at a disused warehouse in cars before storming the set of the music video as crew members were putting equipment away in the early hours of Wednesday, according to AFP.

