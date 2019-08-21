(CNN) Carli Lloyd might have another career option: kicking in the NFL.

Lloyd stopped by a Philadelphia Eagles practice on Tuesday, and the two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist put on quite a show.

Lloyd, 37, was seen in videos posted on Twitter hitting field goals from 40 and 55 yards. That 55-yarder, by the way, can be seen going straight through the narrow uprights on the practice field.

Now that we have your attention, here's a 55-yarder! pic.twitter.com/7k2WeQNUso — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019

Gil Brandt, the former vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, took notice.

"Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier," Brandt said in a tweet , referencing the two-time FIFA Player of the Year. "I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears."

