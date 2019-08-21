The XFL reveals its new team names and logos

(CNN) The XFL, the once-defunct American football league that was supposed to serve as an alternative to the NFL, is coming back. The league unveiled the logos and names for all eight of its teams today.

The new XFL teams are the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.

The names and logos of the eight XFL teams.

The XFL originally launched in 2001, and it only lasted one season before the league shuttered. The league was originally a joint venture by the World Wrestling Federation and NBC.

"The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that," said XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said in a statement. "Now it's up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team."

Vince McMahon, chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, spearheaded the original XFL and retained control of the XFL brand after it initially failed. McMahon is the driving force behind the XFL resurrection.

