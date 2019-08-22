Vegan parents whose strict diet left baby 'severely malnourished' avoid jail

(CNN) An Australian couple, who fed their baby daughter a strict vegan diet resulting in severe malnourishment, have avoided jail time, according to CNN affiliate Seven News.

The mother and father, who are both in their 30s and who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to failing to provide necessities in life and causing injury to the child. The couple were sentenced a 18-month jail term to be served as a community order.

Authorities discovered the couple's child so malnourished that at 19-months she weighed just 4.9 kilograms (10.8 pounds).

Further medical tests revealed that her bones had not developed since birth. Her development was so stunted she didn't even have any teeth, Seven News reported.

Her parents said they had kept the girl on a strict vegan diet. She also hasn't been vaccinated and hadn't received any medical care since birth, reported CNN affiliate Nine News.

