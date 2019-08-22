(CNN) Police in Madrid arrested a 53-year-old man accused of recording intimate videos of more than 500 women without their consent before posting the footage on porn sites.

Officers caught the suspect in the act of recording up a woman's skirt on Wednesday, using a cell phone hidden in a backpack. An investigation revealed he had uploaded 283 videos of 555 victims, some of whom were minors, with the recordings receiving millions of views online, according to a police statement.

"Upskirting" -- the practice of filming up someone's clothing without their permission -- became a specific criminal offense in England and Wales in April, and it has been illegal in Scotland since 2010. In South Korea, women have taken to the streets to protest upskirting and hidden camera recordings.

In Spain upskirting is not an offense in its own right. The suspect in this case was charged with violating privacy and corruption of minors, a police spokeswoman told CNN.

🚩📹 Así detuvimos en el metro de #Madrid a uno de los mayores depredadores de la intimidad de mujeres. Grababa vídeos por debajo de faldas y vestidos (#Upskirt) y los publicaba en portales pornográficos. Actuaba a diario y de forma compulsiva. pic.twitter.com/jHEBtnXzsH — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 21, 2019

The Spanish investigation began after police noticed an account on a porn website that was uploading intimate videos recorded in Madrid without the consent of the women shown.

