Former Ghana international and 'fan favorite' Junior Agogo dies at 40

(CNN) A former international footballer for Ghana and a number of English football clubs has died at the age of 40.

Junior Agogo, played 27 times for Ghana's national team, scoring 11 goals. In 2008 he scored the winning goal as Ghana beat Nigeria in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, though the Black Stars were then beaten in the semifinals by Cameroon.

However, in the tournament's third place match Agogo also scored in Ghana's 4-2 win over the Ivory Coast.

The Ghana Football Association is saddened by news of the sudden demise of ex-Ghana star Junior Agogo. On behalf of the Ghanaian football fraternity, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our Black Star, Junior Agogo. May his soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/cRgskOyuC3 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) August 22, 2019

The striker's career was dominated by spells in England -- notably with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers -- but he also played football in Cyprus, Scotland and the US.

Agogo reportedly suffered a stroke in 2015 and struggled with his speech afterwards.

Read More