US Figure Skating has banned longtime coach Richard Callaghan after sexual abuse allegations

(CNN) Longtime coach Richard Callaghan has been permanently banned from US Figure Skating after he was accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing an underage figure skater.

The action comes after the US Center for SafeSport -- the US Olympic Committee agency that has exclusive jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct -- said Callaghan was permanently ineligible to participate in any competition or activity having to do with the US Olympic Committee or the sport's national governing body.

Earlier this month, Callaghan was accused of repeatedly sexually abusing former US figure skater Adam Schmidt over the course of two years, beginning when Schmidt was about 14 years old. The abuse occurred while Callaghan was coaching Schmidt, the lawsuit alleged, and later at a competition in San Diego.

US Figure Skating previously declined to comment on the litigation, but said it "supports all victims of sexual abuse and misconduct and encourages anyone who has been abused or suspects abuse or misconduct to immediately report it to local law enforcement, the U.S. Center for SafeSport or U.S. Figure Skating."

